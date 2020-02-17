Woman claims man kidnapped her, forced her to watch ‘Roots’ to ‘understand her racism’

Police in Cedar Rapids, Michigan arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to watch “Roots,” a 1977 TV miniseries about slavery in the United States.

Cedar Rapids newspaper The Gazette reports Robert Lee Noye, 52, was arrested Monday.

A criminal complaint stated Noye forced the victim to watch the show, which is a nine-hour historical miniseries about slavery in the U.S. through the post-Civil War era, “so she could better understand her racism.”

The complaint also stated the suspect told the victim he would “kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago” if she did not sit and watch the show.

The Gazette reports Noye is charged with first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.