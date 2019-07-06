Woman crashes into pole with 3-year-old passenger and possession of heroin

A woman is in police custody after crashing her vehicle into a pole, while driving with a 3-year-old child, and having possession of heroin.

According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog, it happened at about 7:05 Friday night, at the Todd Drive underpass on The Beltline.

Emergency responders found the 31-year-old woman unconscious at the scene. The 3-year-old was not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital, before being transported to jail on charges of second offence OWI with passenger under 16, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations.

Child Protective Services was noticed, and the child is now staying with a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.

