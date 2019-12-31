Woman credits iPhone feature with saving her from attempted sexual assault

A Virginia woman says without her iPhone’s emergency SOS feature, she may not have survived an assault.

A woman who did not want to be identified says she was about to go home early Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va., when a seemingly friendly stranger asked her to help him find his lost phone. She had no idea it was a trap.

“I was like, ‘Where are your friends? Why are you alone?’ He was like, ‘I’m in the military. I’m not from here.' My brother is in the military. I felt bad for him,” the woman said.

The stranger lured her back to the boardwalk at the Oceanfront and onto the sand where nobody was around. She let him use the “Find My iPhone” app on her phone, but it wasn’t working.

The woman says she got a terrible feeling in her gut when she realized he didn’t know how to navigate her iPhone.

“I get my phone back, and I turn around and try to run away. He comes up from behind me, tackles me, grabs my face, is covering my mouth,” she said.

In the middle of a fierce attack, the woman made a life-saving call without her attacker knowing. She used her iPhone's emergency SOS feature, and the phone automatically dialed 911.

Dispatch notified police the attack was near the water and sent them to the phone’s location, ending her nightmare.

"He looked up, and the headlights from the police were shining on the sand. He just took off and ran down the beach,” the woman said.

Police caught the attacker, who is now being held without bond.

“Very, very scary - it’s still a little bit unbelievable to me,” the woman said. “I’m so thankful for those police officers. I know they have a thankless job, and I just can’t thank them enough.”

The woman says she wants to warn others and help them be more prepared.

"All the cards lined up for me, but I know that doesn’t always happen and people aren’t so lucky,” she said.

To activate the emergency SOS feature, an iPhone user can hold the power and volume button down at the same time or tap the power button five times. It only works if it has previously been turned on in the phone’s settings.

