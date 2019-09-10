Woman dead, 5-year-old critically injured after car vs. dump truck crash

A woman is dead and a 5-year-old boy is critically injured after a crash between a car and a dump truck in Rock County Monday afternoon.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m. in the Town of Magnolia, a Dodge Charger driven by a 29-year-old woman from Evansville was heading south on North Coon Island Road when deputies said she failed to stop at a stop sign. From there, she hit a loaded Mack dump truck going west on County Highway B.

The woman driving and a 5-year-old boy in the car were ejected. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A 2-month-old girl was also in the car, but was luckily not hurt.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Roads were closed for about seven hours while crews secured the scene. An investigation has been opened into the crash.

