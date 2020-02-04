S.C. woman dials 911 with her toes after car crushes her hands on highway

Emergency officials said a woman was able to dial 911 with her toes after her hands were crushed by a car as she was attempting to replace a flat tire on I-95 in Colleton County.

It happened near the 68 mile marker Sunday evening and involved a 54-year-old woman from Charlotte.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, the whole thing started when the woman’s car got a flat tire while traveling northbound, and she was forced to pull over into the breakdown lane.

A report states as she was removing the flat tire and replacing it with the spare, the jack slipped, causing the car to fall, crushing both of her hands between the tire and the fender.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” fire rescue officials said.

Officials said over the next 35 minutes, she was able to slip off one shoe and manipulate her cell.

“After many attempts she was able to dial 911 with her toes and advise them of her predicament,” rescue officials said. “Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the rural stretch of I-95.”

Authorities said crews used a prybar without success and then deflated the tire to remove the air, however the car just dropped as the tire deflated.

“Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand,” officials said."Engine 26 arrived a short time later, and the crew deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to lift the car. This freed her other hand."

The woman told responders that she was trapped for about 45 minutes.

Authorities reported that the woman suffered severe damage to both hands and all fingers.

“Firefighter-Paramedics treated her injuries and administered pain medications, then transported her to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in Fire-Rescue Medic 19,” officials said.

