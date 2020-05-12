Woman’s rings disappear after she dies of coronavirus in New York hospital

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - A New York family is dealing with the loss of their matriarch and her missing jewelry.

Arlene Greene's rings told a love story of a marriage that lasted 56 years. Now she is dead and her rings are gone. (Source: Greene family handout/WPIX/CNN)

The daughters of a woman who died in a Brooklyn hospital said no one knows what happened to their mother's rings.

Arlene Greene was already vulnerable. At age 87 and diabetic, her body couldn't put up much of a fight against COVID-19.

"By the time we took our mother to the hospital, we were scared to death for her. And the only thing we were thinking about was trying to get her some help," daughter Allyson Beard said.

After spending a week in a Brookyln hospital, she died alone.

"We couldn't see her, couldn't speak with her. We couldn't' pray with her," Beard said.

Without any visitors or family members allowed inside, Greene's family said they had to rely on hospital staff for guidance.

"There was absolutely nothing from the hospital at all," Beard said. "We had to call them to say, 'What are we supposed to do? How do we collect her belongings?'"

Instead of being able to grieve, her daughters feel violated, searching for answers and their mother's valuables. Her three gold and diamond rings are missing.

"On the property, patient property form, it said, it indicated that our mother had four rings, three with stones, and that they were too tight to remove from her body," Beard said.

But her rings were not in the bag of belongings Greene's daughters picked up, raising not only concern but adding to their devastation.

They continued reaching out to the hospital for help, also notifying the funeral home about their mother's rings, without any answers.

"It was just a shock to my heart," Beard said.

Greene's daughters filed a police report and reached out to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Under normal circumstances, there is communication between the hospital and patients' families through patient relations, but COVID-19 is affecting that. Brooklyn Hospital didn't respond to a request for a comment.

In the meantime, the Brooklyn Borough President's Office is looking into this to make sure no other family has to go through what the Greenes are going through.

Her daughters say their mother's rings tell a love story of her 56 years of marriage, and now they can't fulfill their mother's last wishes.

"My mother was a fighter and she would have wanted us to do whatever we could do to try to bring some kind of justice to this situation, and that's what we feel we have to do," Beard said.

The Brooklyn Borough president is looking to meet with hospital administrators to see what can be done to safeguard patient property.

Some suggestions have been getting a patient advocate or a lock box.

