Woman dies after Richland Co. home catches fire over the weekend

A woman is dead after her home caught on fire and then exploded in Richland County Saturday.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were called to a fire at 18478 County Hwy U in Sylvan Township just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Crews later found the body of an adult female in the ruins of the home.

On Monday authorities identified the victim as Bonnie L. Strothman, 63. Her husband, 68-year-old Allen D. Strothman, who was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

