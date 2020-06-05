Woman dies after catching fire at Columbus assisted living facility

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman who caught fire Thursday outside of an assisted living facility.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Randall Koehn, firefighters responded shortly after 1 p.m. that day to Larson House Assisted Living, at 550 River Road. He added that the fire was out before they arrived.

The name of the woman was not released.

Few details have emerged at this time as the police investigation into what led to her death remains ongoing.