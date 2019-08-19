Woman dies, man injured in fall into Winnebago County quarry

A 31-year-old woman was killed and her 31-year-old husband injured when they fell into a quarry in the Town of Poygan Monday afternoon, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reports.

The couple, from Oshkosh, was visiting a business on County Road D near the quarry. They left on foot. A friend found them at the bottom of the quarry -- a fall of about 40 to 50 feet. People who were nearby tried to help the injured couple.

The woman was dead when rescuers reached her. The man was airlifted to a hospital by ThedaStar helicopter.

The sheriff's office believes the couple was not familiar with the terrain.

The Winneconne Poygan Fire Department and Oshkosh Fire Department EMS were sent on the call at 3:08 p.m. They were assisted by the sheriff's office, Omro and Winneconne police, and the bystanders.