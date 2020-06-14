Woman drowns in Marquette Co. kayaking accident

A Ripon woman is dead after a kayaking accident on the Mecan River Saturday, according to Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple crews responded to a 911 call for a pulseless, non-breathing person on the Mecan River in Mecan Township around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene witnesses were performing CPR on a 57-year-old woman.

Tammi J. McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marquette County Coroner.

Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath said McCauley had been kayaking with her sister at the time of the accident.

Currently there is no foul play suspected.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the incident.