After finishing her workout Wednesday night, a woman found her keys stolen and her SUV missing, said Madison Police.

According to MPD, the woman finished her workout around 9:40 p.m. at the YMCA at 5515 Medical Circle. She said her keys were stolen from her coat pocket, and her Toyota Rav4 was no longer parked outside.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said the SUV was involved in a hit-and-run near the Beltline Highway and Whitney Way shortly after she reported the theft.