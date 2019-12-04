Wis. woman gets over 5 years in prison for drug dealing from 'meth farm'

A judge has sentenced a Tomahawk, Wis. woman to 64 months in federal prison for dealing meth in Ashland County for the past several years.

Becky L. Peterson, 64, pleaded guilty in June of 2019 to conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Peterson and Mark W. Moore dealt the meth for several years from a farm near Butternut, Wis., known to some as the “Meth Farm.”

An undercover investigation purchased meth from Moore on the 80-acre farm, and from there learned he was working with Peterson.

About a year later, law enforcement searched the farm with a warrant, finding 30 grams of meth and over $11,000, later discovering another $2,000 in another area.

Peterson and Moore both admitted to their involvement in dealing meth.

