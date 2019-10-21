Woman held on $200,000 after shooting husband in the head with a shotgun

A Wisconsin woman is being held on a $200,000 bond after she allegedly shot her husband in the head with a shotgun outside a Janesville bank.

Nova Suarez

Nova Suarez, 43, was was charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and use of a dangerous women in Rock County Court Monday. Suarez is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Suarez shot her husband in the head outside a Janesville bank last Wednesday. She fled the scene in a car, but authorities eventually arrested her.

According to a criminal complaint Monday, the victim told police he had majority custody of the three children he had with Suarez.

The victim says he was getting money from an ATM last Wednesday in Janesville when his Suarez pulled up and said, "I told you so," and shot him in the head with a shotgun.

The victim says Suarez was ordered previously by family court in Dane County to have a psychological evaluation.

Suarez is scheduled to be back in court this Friday.

