Woman hit by stray bullet in her home on Madison's north side

A woman was hit by a stray bullet that came into her home on Madison's north side Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was in her bedroom on Oriole Lane when she was hit by a bullet. Officers were actually just a street over on Bunting Lane investigating other calls reporting gunshots when the woman called. The 30-year-old woman's injuries are not life-threatening, and her two children who were also in the home were luckily not hurt.

Other people living in the area said they heard shots and cars driving away from the area on Madison's north side. Officers did find several shell casings.

Just an hour before this incident three miles away on Coolidge Street, more gunshots were reported. Officers have not said if these incidents are connected, but around 8:30 p.m., people living there said it sounded like a drive by shooting, and police did find shell casings in the road.

Then at 10:30 p.m., a man living on Coolidge Street called police and said he had just found a bullet had entered his home and gone through multiple walls.

The suspects connected to the shootings have not been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding these crimes or witnessed them, please contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

