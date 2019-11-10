Woman severely injured in crash, taken by Med Flight

One woman was taken by Med Flight after a vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Saturday morning.

The woman was driving eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle. She then crossed the center line, entered the opposite ditch and came to rest by striking a fence on Dunbarton Road in Gratiot Township at 5:41 a.m., according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Angela S. Goebel, 47 of Gratiot, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and her 2016 Jeep received severe damage and was towed from the scene.

Green County EMS, Darlington, Gratiot First Response, Gratiot Fire Department and UW Med Flight assisted on scene, according to the sheriff's office. Darlington Police Department assisted with traffic control.