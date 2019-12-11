Woman injured by flying glass in shooting

Multiple people called 911 on December 10 saying they heard gunshots on the 2300 block of Allied Drive in Madison. When police arrived at 11:28 p.m. a tenant of a specific home in the 2300 block stated his mother was bleeding.

Police found 13 bullet casings from at least two different calibers in the nearby terrace area and on the one resident''s, who stated his mother was bleeding, private property at the back patio of the house.

Approximately 10 of the bullets fired struck the residence and/or traveled through windows spraying glass. Police do believe that this specific residence was targeted.

Three people were home at the time of the shooting. A 42-year-old female, a 22-year-old male and a 9-year-old males. Most were asleep when the shooting began. The female was hit by flying glass and sustained non-life threatening injuries to her upper torso area.

Police said no one was struck by a bullet and neither the child or young man were injured.

A police sergeant, investigator and numerous officers responded to collect evidence, process the scene, canvass and work with K9 units. The suspect(s) are at large and there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.