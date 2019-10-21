Woman jumps onto hood, hangs on for life after thief steals car right in front of her

Police are searching for a car thief after he stole a car in front of the woman leasing the car on Madison’s south side last Saturday.

The owner, a 23-year-old woman, says her car was in the shop so she had been driving a loaner.

She had parked the car in a driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Reetz Road, when she noticed a stranger was behind the wheel. She had left the fob in the car, she realized.

The woman began to yell at the stranger, but to no avail. The stranger started the car and began to drive off.

Not giving up easily, the woman jumped onto the hood and tried to hang on.

The thief said nothing, but "just started driving like a maniac," the woman told police. He drove to the intersection of Gilbert and Raymond roads and then suddenly slammed on the breaks – sending the women onto the pavement.

"I was super scared. I thought I was going to die ... but then this random lady stopped and helped me, asking if I was okay,” she later told police.

The lady was in a car with others who had spotted the stolen 2019 red Toyota Camry, rented from Smart Motors, coming directly at them with the victim clinging to its hood.

They said the Camry nearly hit the witnesses' car. They went to the young woman's aid after she fell onto the roadway, police reported in the colorful incident report on Monday.

The victim suffered a few cuts and bruises and was not seriously injured.

