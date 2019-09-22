Woman reportedly sexually assaulted near UW campus

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted near the UW-Madison campus Saturday night.

A woman was visiting from out of state and had come to Madison to visit friends for the football weekend.

The victim and her friends got separated when her friends went to a bar, after which the victim accepted an offer from some suspects to give her a ride to that bar at 11:19 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

One of those suspects then sexually assaulted the woman in the vehicle and shortly thereafter the victim was able to escape from the car. The victim summoned her friends who then reported the incident to the police.

City cameras are currently being reviewed as the victim is unfamiliar with Madison and the downtown area.

The primary suspect is described as a man with an athletic build, short hair and a short beard. The suspect's vehicle may be a white sedan. Police are still investigating.