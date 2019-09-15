Woman resists arrest, batters officers in downtown Madison

A woman was arrested on two counts of battery to a police officer near downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

An intoxicated 20-year-old woman fell in the street while crossing traffic in the area of 600 University Avenue at 1:37 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers working MPD's Downtown Safety Initiative while monitoring crowds ran to check on the woman who fell. The woman was combative with officers as they attempted to assist her.

The suspect ended up striking two officers and was then arrested for resisting, disorderly conduct, two counts of battery to a police officer and possession of a false ID card. She was then taken to jail, according to the blog post.