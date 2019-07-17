Woman robbed on Madison's West Side during potential marijuana sale

Madison police officers are looking for a man who robbed a woman during a potential marijuana sale.

According to the Madison Police Department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, the robbery victim called police on Tuesday to report the incident. She said around Midnight, a newer white SUV pulled up near her on Mike McKinney Court.

According to police, she told officers the driver offered to sell her marijuana, and she didn't want to buy any unless she saw it first. When she looked inside the SUV, the man pointed a gun at her and took her cash.