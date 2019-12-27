Woman severely injured after head-on crash with semi in Grant Co.

A Potosi woman had severe injuries after she was extracted from her car following a head-on crash with a semi in Grant County, according to Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office said Samantha Klein was traveling north on U.S. Highway 61 when her car crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on around 12:50 a.m. in Dickeyville.

The 29-year-old was extracted from her vehicle and she had severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.