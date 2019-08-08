Woman shot in her sleep, MPD says not targeted incident

A woman was grazed by a bullet fired from outside her Madison apartment on the north side of the city while she slept early Thursday morning.

Police received several calls reporting gunshots on the 200 block of Kennedy Heights at about 1:40 a.m. and got a call from the woman a short time later, according to the Madison Police Department.

The 48-year-old victim said she also heard a "pop," and felt a burning in her arm. She stayed down, afraid, not knowing what had just happened.

When she got up, and looked in a mirror, she realized she had been hit.

Paramedics treated the woman at her apartment but she declined to go to the hospital. Authorities say the bullet was found lodged in her bed.

It doesn't appear the woman was targeted, according to MPD.