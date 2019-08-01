Woman threatens Hy-Vee worker with a knife after being accused of shoplifting

Police are searching for a woman who threatened a grocery store worker with a knife Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on East Washington Avenue just before midnight.

Officers said a worker at the store approached a woman and accused her of shoplifting. That's when the woman pulled out a knife.

No one was injured, and the woman ran away with the stolen items from the store. Police are still searching for her and an investigation is ongoing.