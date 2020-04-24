Woman who helped police capture Wisconsin inmates gets reward

The owner of a homeless shelter in Rockford, lll. is getting a reward for helping police capture two Wisconsin inmates.

According to the Columbia County Crime Stoppers, Carly Rice, the owner of 'Miss Carly's' is getting $500 for her quick thinking. As NBC15 News reported, Rice helped catch Thomas Deering and James Newman, who had arrived in the Illinois city after breaking out of the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Rice said the inmates asked for food and shelter, which she provided, until police arrived to make the arrest.

The reward announcement comes after a now deleted Facebook post from the 'Miss Carly's' Facebook page said that Rice could not get a reward from the Rockford Crime Stoppers, because she didn't call Crime Stoppers before she called 911.

The post also cited the fact her name was publicly announced as the person who gave police the tip that led to the escaped inmates' arrest.

The Columbia County Crime Stoppers said while it traditionally functions within Columbia County, Rice would be getting $500 because of the significance of the case. The group thanked Rice for her courage and support.