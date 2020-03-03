Woman's body found beside road in Madison

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine what caused the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman’s body was found around 6:30 a.m. alongside the road in the 600 block of Woodward Drive. Her name has not been released.

There were no signs of trauma apparent on her body, its incident report indicated.

MPD did not indicate if they considered her death suspicious.

