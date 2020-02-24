Women deny ride request, man attacks them, Madison police say

A Good Samaritan took down a Madison man after he began punching and spitting on a group of women near the downtown area early Sunday morning, said police.

The women were walking on near the 300 block of North Frances Street around 2:40 a.m. when they said a man pulled up near them in a car and asked them to take a ride with him.

The women told him they weren’t interested. Officers said that’s when Gavin Pyle got out and began attacking at least four of them.

Police said another man saw the attack, and tackled the 26-year-old.

"When he started throwing haymakers, I took him to the ground," said the Good Samaritan.

Police said none of the women were seriously hurt.

UW-Police officers were near the scene and took the Pyle into custody. He was arrested on four battery charges and one count of disorderly conduct.