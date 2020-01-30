Wonewoc school closed Friday because so many students are sick

Another southern Wisconsin school is forced to close because so many students have been sick recently.

St. Paul Lutheran canceled classes on Friday. The Wonewoc-based school posted onto Facebook that the closure was because of "the many students out will illness."

Earlier this week, Watertown Catholic shut down its two campuses for two days because so many students came down with the flu. At one point, more than a fifth of students did not come to school on Monday, the school said.

