Wood County commissioner reprimanded by Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court reprimanded a part-time Wood County circuit court commissioner for not removing himself from hearing a case involving an attorney who was a personal friend.

The court on Tuesday reprimanded part-time commissioner Kenneth Gorski after agreeing with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission's determination that Gorski had willfully violated several rules of the judicial conduct code.

The complaint stems from Gorski presiding over a small claims case.

The Supreme Court says he should have recused himself and that he made inappropriate comments to a self-represented defendant in the trial of that same case.

Gorski admitted to all of the allegations of misconduct.

