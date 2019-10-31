Woodson, Harris to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

Two Packer greats will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame next year. Cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson will be joining the prestigious club during the 50th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet in April, 2020.

Harris was drafted in 1997 and eventually came to Green Bay in 2003 via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the next eight years roaming the frozen tundra, earning 14 interceptions.

According the Packers, “In one of Harris’ most memorable moments as a Packer, he returned an interception 52 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against Seattle in an NFC Wild Card contest on Jan. 4, 2004,”

Harris retired in 2003.

Charles Woodson was drafted out of the University of Michigan in 1997. The Heisman Trophy winner spent his first eight seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Woodson signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2006. He spent the next seven years in Green Bay, finishing his time as a Packer with 37 interceptions. Woodson also earned four consecutive Pro Bowls and led the league in interceptions in 2009 and 2011.

According to the Packers, “his nine interceptions in 2009 are tied for the second most in a season in Packers history. Woodson was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year that year”

Woodson eventually returned to Oakland to play with the Raiders and retired in 2015.

The banquet will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Information about tickets for the banquet, which begins with a cash bar at 4:00 pm, with the dinner and program to start at 5:30 pm is still being finalized and will be released in the near future.

