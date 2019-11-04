Work-life balance, 'it's a struggle'

More women are in the workplace than ever before. Research shows that 46% of U.S. households have two full-time working parents, which is up from 31% in 1970, according to PEW.

With more women in the workforce, it also means more mothers are working and balancing their families.

"It gets easier as they get older for sure," mother of two children, Carissa Sodersten said.

Sodersten has climbed the ranks in corporate finance and currently works at Spectrum Brands. She has a 5-year-old son and a 8-month-old daughter. Sodersten believes that corporations are more accepting of mothers than even as recent as ten years ago.

"I mean even the changes that have been made in breast feeding while at work. I have heard stories from people saying they had to breastfeed in a bathroom stall at work," Sodersten said. "I am lucky to have a mothers room on each floor in my building."

Life coach Darcy Luoma hears from mothers on a daily basis that say their biggest struggle is finding time for themselves. She experienced this herself when she became a single mom.

"You can't pour from an empty cup," Luoma said.

Her big three pieces of advice:

-Create barriers. Do not be afraid to say no to things asked of you. This will give you the capacity to accomplish your immediate tasks at hand.

-Find time for yourself, whether it's that morning coffee or workout class.

-If you are expecting, give yourself permission to let it unfold and pivot to what your experience is whether you go back to work, go down to part-time, or stay home.

Sodersten says her personal experience was great staying home with her children on maternity leave, but she was grateful to return back to work.

"I think the best is ahead of me," Sodersten said while talking about her career aspirations.