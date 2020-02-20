Worker hospitalized after hand trapped in mechanical equipment

A worker was hospitalized after being injured at his place of employment early Tuesday morning.

A man had his hand trapped in mechanical equipment overnight on the 2200 block of Fordem Avenue at 1:01 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.

Other employees at the business led responders to the man, who was in obvious pain as his fingers remained trapped between two mechanical rollers.

The power to the machine was shut down before firefighters took measures to release the tension on the rollers. The man was freed from the equipment within 12 minutes of responders arriving on scene, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Paramedics then took over medical care and took the man to a local hospital.