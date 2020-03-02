World Championship Cheese Contest kicks off at Monona Terrace Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, judges will be choosing from thousands of entries submitted by cheesemakers looking to be crowned the "Big Cheese."

The World Championship Cheese Contest is at the Monona Terrace. But one of these competitors is no stranger to winning the championship.

Fitchburg-based Emmi Roth won it four years ago, a feat no U.S. cheesemonger has had since the 1980s.

Officials said there are more than 3,000 types of cheeses, yogurts, butters and other dairy products from 26 countries around the world.

The winners will be announced this Thursday night.

