World Championship Cheese Contest starts today in Madison

Any cheese, yogurt, butter and dry dairy maker is eligible to enter the World Championship Cheese Contest. This year there are 62 cheese makers representing 26 nations and 36 states competing.

The contest is held at the Monona Terrace March 3-5. The contest is the biggest it's ever been with 3,667 entries this year.

What is new this year is 132 dairy products, including new categories for dried milk and whey powders, which received 103 submissions.

The judges include a team of skilled technical dairy products selected from around the world. Judges consider flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other appropriate attributes. A gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal are awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each class.

Wisconsin was well-represented in the contest last year with 10 local dairy farms making the top 20 finalist list last year.

The contest is free for anyone to come and watch the judging, plus try some cheese samples.