World Dairy Expo canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

The international exposition that draws members of the dairy industry from across the globe and pours tens of millions of dollars into the local economy has been canceled.

Holding the World Dairy Expo this year is "not feasible," the event's General Manager Scott Bentley said in a letter Thursday announcing the cancellation.

"[U]nwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County," he explained.

"We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too," Bentley added.

Organizers plan to refund issue full refunds for all payments for this year's show, although they have not released details yet for how the repayments will be handled.

Destination Madison had reported the 2018 World Dairy Expo, held at the Alliant Energy Center, brought in a total $26,830,041 in direct spending.