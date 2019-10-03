World Dairy Expo kicks off at the Alliant Energy Center

The World Dairy Expo is underway at the Aliant Energy Center Thursday, showcasing a series of workshops on the problems facing farmers.

Experts say emotional support goes a long way in making hardships feel more bearable.

"A lot of it is support, it's healthy to talk about what the issues are and they can get together and support each other in terms of they're not the only ones dealing with this problem," said Dr. Larry Baumann with UW-River Falls.

If you'd like to visit, the Expo runs through Saturday at the Aliant energy center.

You can learn more about the Expo here.

