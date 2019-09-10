"World Suicide Prevention Day" creates awareness of the scale of suicide

Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide, according to health officials.

On Sept. 10, "World Suicide Prevention Day" raises awareness of the scale of suicide around the world and the role people can play to help prevent it.

According to the World Health Organization, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year and for each suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts. WHO officials said it is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month.

According to Wisconsin health officials, 918 Wisconsinites died by suicide in 2017. The suicide rate increased by 40 percent from 2000-2017.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help is available at all times. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOPELINE to 741741.