World walls off, events canceled as leaders warn coronavirus pandemic will worsen

The United States snapped to attention on Wednesday about the toll of the new coronavirus that is spreading quickly through the country.

Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given supplies as they line up before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

President Donald Trump says he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning midnight Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic. He made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation.

He blames the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the coronavirus and says U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

The restrictions do not apply to legal permanent residents of the U.S. or their families when they are returning from Europe. They also do not apply to U.S. citizens coming back from Europe, as Trump acknowledged.

However, Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening.

Trump says the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

As well, it apparently does not apply to Ireland, Romania, Croatia, Ukraine and several other European states. The proclamation released by the White House says the travel ban will affect the 26 European states in what’s known as the Schengen Area.

The White House has also canceled a planned trip by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The new travel ban is likely to further roil the airline industry, which is fighting a drop in bookings and a rise in people canceling their reservations because of fear of contracting the virus. Trump said he made the decision to impose the ban after talking with top government health professionals.

The European Union says it will assess Trump’s decision to restrict travel amid deep concern over the move’s economic impact, with markets already heavily hit by the new virus.

“We will assess the situation today. Economic disruption must be avoided,” European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU presidents and prime ministers, said in a tweet Thursday.

Michel underlined that “Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread" of the virus.

Trump also announced he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are pushing an economic assistance plan to confront the spread of coronavirus. It would include free testing nationwide and emergency funding to reimburse lost paychecks for those in self-quarantine, missing work or losing jobs.

The ambitious package should breeze through the House on Thursday, but Senate Republicans are likely to seek changes.

After Trump’s announcement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State advised U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19.

Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

Los Angeles County marks 1st death from coronavirus

A woman with underlying health conditions has died of the coronavirus in the most populous county in the U.S., making her one of at least 33 people nationwide to succumb to COVID-19.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that the woman lives outside the county and had been visiting friends after recent travel, with a long layover in South Korea. She was over 60 and died in a hospital.

It’s the first death from the virus in Los Angeles County, which has 27 cases. Most of the deaths have been in Washington state.

Separately, seniors at a Northern California assisted living facility have been placed in a two-week quarantine after a woman in her 90s died of the coronavirus.

Cluster of coronavirus cases is tied to US biotech meeting

A biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston appears to be the source of a cluster of the coronavirus in the U.S. — and a warning for employers who are still holding big gatherings as the outbreak spreads.

Officials say 77 of the 95 confirmed cases in Massachusetts have been linked to a meeting of executives with Biogen. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Officials say at least 12 people who have tested positive for the virus outside Massachusetts have been linked to the late February meeting, including five in North Carolina and at least two in Europe.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with new virus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital after contracting the new coronavirus. The double Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19.

Hanks said he and Wilson, both 63, had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers before testing positive. He added they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Hanks was in Australia working on an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. It has suspended production.

Australian officials say people who’ve been in close contact with Hanks and Wilson will have to self-quarantine.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

NBA suspends season; March Madness going without fans

The NBA became the first major American sports league to suspend play because of the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions about the future of college basketball’s March Madness and other pro sports.

It looked as if the NBA might be moving toward playing in empty arenas before it announced Wednesday that a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus and it had decided press pause on its season.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced earlier in the day that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments.

Baseball’s Mariners say they will move their games out of Seattle for all of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and urged aggressive action from all countries to fight it.

Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of COVID-19 had reached the level of a pandemic, noting there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths.

He said that while the declaration “doesn’t change what countries should do” to aggressively contain the virus, the U.N. health agency is "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”

Soaring cases in the U.S. and Europe’s status as the new epicenter of the pandemic underscore the challenge.

While Italy exceeds 12,000 cases and the United States has topped 1,300, China reported a record low of just 15 new cases. Three-fourths of its patients have recovered.

European Central Bank expected to take stimulus action

The European Central Bank could come out with a package of measures to keep the economy going during the virus outbreak. Analysts think some kind of stimulus action is likely when the bank’s 25 member policy committee meets in Frankfurt, Germany.

Steps could include reducing a key interest rate benchmark or an offer of cheap credit to banks. That would be on the condition that those banks lend the money to businesses that are having temporary trouble through no fault of their own.

The ECB could also increase its monthly purchases of corporate bonds. That would also make borrowing in the market easier for companies.

Several members of the rate council are taking part by remote conferencing due to concerns about the virus outbreak.

Spike in cases in Gulf pushes Mideast past 10,000 infections

A spike in cases in the Gulf has helped push infections in the Middle East for the new coronavirus past 10,000 cases.

As of Thursday, most cases were either in Iran or from travelers recently there.

Countries in the region have imposed varying levels of restrictions on travel. They range from wholesale halting of all commercial flights in Kuwait, to Saudi Arabia’s ban on travel to more than three dozen countries.

Regional stock markets were also down, reflecting investor concerns and nerves felt globally as oil prices plunge and business is disrupted by the virus.

Outside of Iran, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Middle East.

Philippine president to be tested for virus, palace cleaned

Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the new coronavirus after he met with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.

A senator and former presidential aide said Duterte has no symptoms of COVID-19 but wanted to make sure he is healthy and could continue to engage with the public.

At least five Cabinet members, including Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, have self-quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 patients.

Officials say part of the presidential palace will be disinfected because some finance officials worked in the area after working with Dominguez.

Australia unveils $11.4 billion in virus outbreak stimulus

Australia has announced a $11.4 billion stimulus package meant to allay the impact of the virus outbreak on its economy and ward off a recession.

The plan announced Thursday includes cash payments for small businesses and welfare recipients to counter the impact of the disease, which has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide.

Australia has recorded 127 cases of the virus and three deaths.

Will WHO's ‘pandemic’ ruling impact the Tokyo Olympics?

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike acknowledges that the World Health Organization’s declaration that the coronavirus is a pandemic could impact the Tokyo Olympics. But she says “I believe cancellation is impossible.”

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the games will open as planned on July 24.

But the reality is that any decision to cancel or proceed rests ultimately with the Switzerland-based IOC. The contract with Japanese authorities gives the IOC leverage to terminate the Olympics for many reasons.

One clause in the contract says it can terminate if the “safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or jeopardized for any reason whatsoever.”

Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered. Most have mild symptoms and rebound within two weeks, while those with more serious ailments — including pneumonia — may not improve for up to six weeks.

Mental stress can be part of the problem, too.

Some patients who got sick and were quarantined in a cruise ship off Japan say they struggled with the anxiety of spending days in isolation while worrying about the future. Some have wondered whether they will be stigmatized and treated differently once they return home.

