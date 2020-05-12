World’s Largest Brat Fest officially canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns

The World’s Largest Brat Fest has been officially canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers said Tuesday.

The next time you'll be able to visit the annual music and food festival will be May 28-30, 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center. Organizers said earlier this Spring that the Brat Fest would be postponed, but now have officially canceled the event.

“Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event,” said Tim Metcalfe, Brat Fest Organizer and CEO of Metcalfe's grocery stores, in a written statement.

According to Metcalfe:



“Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021."

Brat Fest has been held every Memorial Day weekend since 1983 as a fundraiser for local charities. Organizers say the festival supports 100 non-profits.