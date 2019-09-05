World's largest Starbucks coming to Chicago

The world’s largest Starbucks is coming to Chicago this November, according to NBC5 Chicago.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery is scheduled to open Nov. 15 on the Magnificent Mile, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The coffee chain announced in 2017 that it would open a Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago on North Michigan Avenue in 2019.

According to the company, the four-story roastery will be a “fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world.”

The 43,000-square-foot Starbucks will be located at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street, in the current Crate and Barrel building.

"This building has a unique way of becoming a beacon for a brand, and I can’t think of a better retailer than Starbucks to offer Chicago something new and exciting with its Reserve Roastery,” Gordon Segal, founder of Crate and Barrel, said in a statement.

The interactive space will feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and mixology and fresh baking on-site.