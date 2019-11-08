World's largest Starbucks opens in Chicago 1 week from Friday

The world’s largest Starbucks is about to open in Chicago, NBC Chicago reports

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery is scheduled to open Nov. 15 at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street.

Details on the inside remain under wraps ahead of the grand opening, NBC Chicago reports, with only drips of information being released in the lead-up to the main event.

According to the company, the four-story roastery will be a “fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world.”

The 43,000-square-foot Starbucks will be located at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street, in the current Crate and Barrel building.

"This building has a unique way of becoming a beacon for a brand, and I can’t think of a better retailer than Starbucks to offer Chicago something new and exciting with its Reserve Roastery,” Gordon Segal, founder of Crate and Barrel, said in a statement.

The interactive space will feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and mixology and fresh baking on-site.

