World's largest Starbucks opens in Chicago: We give you a sneak peek inside

The world’s largest Starbucks just opened on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Friday.

Hundreds flocked to the grand opening of Starbucks’s 35,000-square-foot Reserve Roastery to check out the coffee-chain’s largest location so far.

No one knew what the inside of the five-floor space would look like in place of the iconic building at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street - until now.

But, according to NBC Chicago, it turned out to be a bit more than your average roastery.

In a colorful article Friday, NBC Chicago writes:

“Imagine an industrial-chic Willy Wonka factory for craft coffee lovers, cocktail aficionados and Chicago devotees. Picture whiskey barrel-aged coffee, coffee that looks like a science experiment, liquid nitrogen gelato and artisanal pastries… And that's only what’s edible. There's also plenty of Chicago swag. Oh, and “’pipes that shoot the beans from floor to floor.’”

WATCH HERE: The inside of the massive roastery, shot by the Associated Press:



