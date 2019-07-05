Wounded Warrior Fellow to help connect veterans to resources in Rock Co. area

U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, announced Friday in Janesville a Wounded Warrior Fellow will work to connect local veterans to resources in the area.

"It is important that we are going to have one single point of contact for veterans in the rock county community and across Southeast Wisconsin to come to our office if they need assistance getting that help from the federal government," Steil said.

Ryan Vishaway was selected for the position. He grew up in a military family and enlisted in the Army in 2014. He was honorably discharged in 2017 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Steil said Vishaway will be responsible for veteran outreach, military casework and more in the area.

Janesville’s city manager, Mark Freitag, said this will help bridge the gap for veterans who need assistance.

"To be able to connect that individual in this case Ryan Vishaway with veterans in our community I think that is a great liaison if you will between those folks that may be in need and somebody that can help make a difference."

Since 2008, THE Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program gives congressional offices the opportunity to hire a wounded and or disabled veteran to work for the U.S. House of Representatives. This is the first Wounded Warrior Fellow to be hired in the First Congressional District.

The Wounded Warrior Fellow is a two-year, paid and full-time position.

