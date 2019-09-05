Wrong man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison

The wrong man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in August, Madison police announced Thursday.

As NBC15 reported on Aug. 8, a BMW convertible going between 80 and 100 miles per hour crashed into a second car in the 1400 block of East Washington Avenue.

The impact of the crash killed a 71-year-old man and injured his 69-year-old wife.

Police now say that charges have been dropped against Antoine K. Tempel, originally charged of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run involving death. Police now believe Tempel was a passenger in the vehicle.

Charges have now been filed again Jason A. Natcone, 44 of Oregon, who was first thought to be a passenger but now is believed to be the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run.

Charges filed against Natcone include homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run involving death.

The Madison Police Department did not release how the wrong person was charged in the fatal crash.

Natcone is in the Dane County Jail on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections ordered hold.

