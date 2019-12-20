Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Diemel brothers' murders

Relatives of two Shawano County brothers who were murdered have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Garland Nelson, the man charged in Missouri with their murders; along with his mother, Tomme Sue Feil; and a cattle business registered to Feil, J4S Farm Enterprises.

The civil lawsuit by was filed in Missouri Circuit Court late last month. Online court records show the defendants were served with the lawsuit between December 6 and December 10.

Pamela Diemel, Lisa Diemel, and Diemel Livestock are named as plaintiffs. They're being represented in their lawsuit by an attorney in Lexington, Missouri.

Nick and Justin Diemel disappeared in July during a business trip to Missouri. Their last known whereabouts were Nelson's farm, where they planned to collect a $250,000 check from the sale of their cattle.

The Caldwell County, Missouri, sheriff confirmed last month the remains of Nick Diemel were found on the farm and Justin Diemel's remains were found in a trailer which had been sold to a rancher in Nebraska.

Local media reports say the lawsuit claims Feil and J4S Farm Enterprises should not have allowed Nelson to work with their cattle business after his convictions for cattle fraud. Letting him work there "created an unreasonable risk of harm to others."

The lawsuit also alleges Nelson planned to kill the Diemel brothers if they came to collect payment.

Court records show the case is assigned to Missouri Circuit Court Judge R. Brent Elliott and there are no hearings scheduled at the time of this writing.

