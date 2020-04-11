Wyocena man gives away 120 gallons of milk to help struggling farmers, community

A Wyocena man is buying milk by the crates to help dairy farmers struggling to sell in a marketplace hit by the coronavirus.

“Just the disgust that these processors were dumping milk. That’s what got me going,” Shell Hodgson said on Saturday. He had just bought 120 gallons of milk.

He spent more than $300 at Kwik Trip, a Wisconsin company, to support local dairy farmers like his own friends.

With all the milk, Hodgson is also helping his community, specifically food pantries, churches and neighbors in need. Saturday afternoon, Hodgson’s friends delivered free milk to seniors like Carl Hartwig.

“I feel great,” Hartwig said. “It’s free, and it saved me money.”

Reba Emerson added, “I appreciate this, and I think for the farmers [too]. I used to be a farmer.”

Hodgson said that the farmers who inspired him to take on this project have been “tickled.” He hopes other people will lead similar projects in their own communities.

