YMCA and Salvation Army team up to send kids to summer camp

The YMCA of Dane County and the Salvation Army helped local kids go to camp for free this summer with more than $10,000 in scholarships.

The organizations said the new program helped fill a void in daytime care for families in need. Providing free Y Summer Camps through The Salvation Army served kids with nowhere to go during the day, and allowed caregivers time to work, search for work and engage with coworkers.

The Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter serves homeless families in need of immediate, overnight shelter from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. In the summer months, when children do not have school, the organizations said some families do not have an option for daytime care.

The Y and Salvation Army teamed up to provide families with this free option, noting that stable environments for children and stable employment for caregivers are two significant steps toward a stable housing situation.

Partnerships like this one with The Salvation Army are a critical component in addressing the needs of Madison's undeserved community," said YMCA of Dane County President and CEO Mark Westover. "The Y has dozens of important community partnerships in place. By collectively leveraging our strengths, we can better address the barriers facing the families we help."

The YMCA said it operates 10 summer camps for ages 4-14 at multiple locations across Dane County.

According to the organizations, more than 3,500 families experience homelessness in Madison each year, and they hope this program makes a long-term impact.

The Y is exploring grant opportunities that would enable the expansion of this partnership in 2020.