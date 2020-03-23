Dane Co. YMCA offering child care for first responders

The YMCA of Dane County will offer emergency, 24/7 care for the children of essential medical professionals and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the interest of accessibility, the YMCA will subsidize this emergency service to provide it at a below-market cost. We’re exploring how we’ll fully fund program and pay staff," according to a statement from YMCA of Dane County.

With all three facilities of the YMCA closed to the public, areas will be made to allow for physical distancing between students and their classmates, according to a release on Monday.

Public health regulations limit the YMCA to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff members at each site.

The child care program will be divided into two age groups: ages 2 to 5-years-old and 6 to 13-years-old. Care will be offered around the clock as needed. Disinfecting efforts will continue at a heightened level and the Red Cross is providing cots, according to the release.

The YMCA branches have control measures that will be put in place to minimize foot-traffic and cross-contamination of each child’s personal belongings, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as kids are moved from one space to another.

“As our team monitored the spread of the coronavirus to determine how to adjust our programs, we also began identifying community needs that would likely arise,” Mark Westover, President and CEO of the YMCA said. “Child care and food programs are extensions of programs that the YMCA already operates to serve our community, and we started providing free emergency meals to children and adults at seven sites last week. At the same time, we began conversations with municipal and health care leaders about the approaching need for emergency child care. As demands on medical staff and first responders increase, their resources will be limited. We can enable these critical service providers to work while also giving them peace of mind that their kids receive the best care possible.”

Those wishing to support this initiative to assist medical staff and first responders can contribute here.