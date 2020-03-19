YMCA provides lunch and breakfast for kids

Thursday morning, the YMCA of Dane County gathered at four different locations in Sun Prairie to help kids in need.

YMCA employees spent the morning handing out meals to kids under 18.

"We are providing lunch to those who may not have the resources that others do," YMCA employee MaKynzie Gleichauf said.

Employees will hand out those bag lunches and breakfasts from 11:30 to 12:30 Monday through Friday.

Mother, Miceala Potts and her daughter said it's also nice to get out of the house, even just for a few minutes.

"It's awesome for everyone to be able to come over here and see some of the friends maybe they've missed in school, to eat with and say 'hi' because we're all quarantined," Potts said.

This program usually runs in the summer, but employees say they'll continue to help people as long as they need to.

"We want to make sure everyone is fed and taken care of,” Gleichauf said. “It is kind of scary being out here, but it's for the greater good."

The YMCA of Dane County also has afternoon drive through pick up locations for anyone who is looking for a meal. Those are operated at building locations on both the East and West sides of Madison and in Sun Prairie. Those are available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, you can head to YMCADane.org.