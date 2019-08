On Friday evening, walkers swapped sneakers for a set of heels to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

It was part of the the 13th Annual YWCA Rock County 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' and was held at the Pontiac Convention Center.

The walk helps raise awareness and funds for the YWCA Rock County’s efforts to help adults and children affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

