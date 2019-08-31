Yahara Riverfest to celebrate 10 years in DeForest

On Saturday, Sept. 7 the Village of DeForest will celebrate 10 years of the Yahara Riverfest. The festival highlights the natural beauty and abundant amenities of the Yahara River.

The fun-filled day of outdoor exploration features nature themed activities, live music, petting zoo and amphibian exhibits, and food and beer. The event begins at noon at Conservancy Commons Park, 6822 Yellowwood Ln. in DeForest.

This year DrumPower of Madison, a West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban, and Afro-Brazilian drumming group, will be part of the lineup with an interactive performance.

Popular activities to return this year include: Prairie Thunder Cloggers, rubber duck decoration and race down the river, back-yard bass fishing game, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides on the Upper Yahara River Trail, and crafts that combine elements of nature and individual creativity.

Kids meals will be available for purchase during the family activities, as well as tasty eats from several food carts. For the adults, the DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce will be selling fall inspired beer and wine.